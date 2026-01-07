Iowa Can Still Save Top 25 Ranking

Coming off a brutal 70-67 loss to an unranked team, the Iowa Hawkeyes know their No. 19 ranking won't stick around for long.

That said, this team has a chance to knock off No. 16 Illinois which would certainly impress AP Voters. The Fighting Illini are hosting Rutgers on January 8, so after that game Iowa will know if they're playing a team on a four-game winning streak or one that just lost to a team that is just one game above .500.

Either way, Iowa can't afford to lose at home on January 11. If they're able to knock off Illinois, they'll likely preserve a spot in the Top 25. If may not be as high as No. 19 knowing they just lost to Minnesota, but remaining in the rankings is all that matters.

Iowa Must Beat Illinois To Remain In Top 25

Final Score: Minnesota 70, Iowa 67 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) January 7, 2026

Having lost on the road to No. 7 Michigan State, No. 4 Iowa State, and Minnesota, it's clear head coach Ben McCollum is doing something wrong. While it's not all entirely on him, it's odd to see this team play so differently at home compared to on the road.

It's also worth considering how good their opponents have been at home compared to these tough road tests. No offense to the likes of Western Michigan, Bucknell and UMass Lowell, but that three game stretch is nowhere near the three teams they've lost to this season.

McCollum knows he wants a tougher non-conference schedule moving forward, and a good majority of those games should be on the road. This team simply isn't ready to compete yet, and that's okay. They may have been pushed into the Top 25 too soon, but their dream of staying in the rankings isn't dead just yet.

Illinois Stands In Iowa's Way

Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) blocks the shot of Ohio State Buckeyes forward Amare Bynum (1) during the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game in Columbus on Dec. 9, 2025. Ohio State lost 86-78. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite not having a ranked win this season, that could all change this weekend. FOX will host a Top 25 matchup between Iowa and Illinois as the Hawkeyes are looking to prove the doubters wrong.

They've yet to lose back to back games this season, so that's a stream McCollum and company are going to look to keep alive. The Fighting Illini will be coming off one fewer day of rest, so that could certainly impact their performance at Carver.

At the end of the day, Iowa needs to win. Plain and simple. McCollum's rebuild was starting to take shape, but a stretch of losses to Minnesota, Illinois, and Purdue would end all of the hard work he's put into these first 15 games.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!