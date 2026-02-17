Iowa's Chit-Chat Wright Leads Nation in Key Statistic

Earlier in the year, Chit-Chat Wright suffered a brutal injury in Orlando. The Iowa Hawkeyes weren't sure what her status would be, but she later returned to form and has been one of the top guards in the nation.

Currently, Wright leads the nation with her 49.1% from three-point range. Even though she has less attempts than the likes of South Carolina's Tessa Johnson, Indiana's Shay Ciezki and UConn's Azzi Fudd, ESPN still recognizes Wright as the nation's leader.

Wright nearly sits at 50% while Johnson's 47.6% is good for second place. When discussing the best three-point shooters in the country, Iowa's sophomore guard deserves to have her name in the mix.

After shooting just 32.3% from three-point range at Georgia Tech last year, Wright has been able to turn things around. She finished 43-133 with the Yellow Jackets in her freshman campaign. Currently, she's 56-114 with Iowa.

Chit-Chat Wright's Stellar Three-Point Percentage

When it comes to her three-point percentage, the sample size is absolutely worth monitoring. She's attempted enough shots to be in the mix with the nation's top players, but Wright has played four fewer games and doesn't take nearly as many shots as those other three mentioned.

To put things into perspective, Johnson is 69-145. Not only has the second place three-point shooter made 13 more threes, she's also attempted 31 more. Ultimately, it makes sense that she's made 13 more than Wright knowing the Gamecocks sharpshooter has played in four more games.

Indiana's Ciezki is 68-146 with 26 games played. Her numbers are nearly identical to Johnson at this point in the season. Fudd is the lone player in this list to have played 27 games as she sits at 81-175. Keep in mind, that's 61 more attempted three-pointers than Wright.

Quality > Quantity

Wright is proving that she doesn't need to take 175 attempts from three-point range to make an impact on her team. Fudd is one of the best players in the nation, no doubt about it, but Iowa's supporting cast allows for Wright to take fewer attempts.

The Georgia native has made at least two threes in her last nine games. In her last three, she's made 12 thanks to a pair of back-to-back games where she went 5-8. There have only been two times this year when Wright didn't make a three-pointer, and both of those games saw her finish with just one attempt.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!