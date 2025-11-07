Iowa Holds Key Advantage Over Oregon

Probably fair to say this is the biggest game and opportunity for LeVar Woods as special teams coach at Iowa.



Kick Ret: Iowa 8th, Ore 38th

Opp. Kick Ret: Iowa 6th, Ore 91st

Punt Ret: Iowa 1st, Ore 74th

Opp. Punt Ret: Iowa 119th, Ore 1st

Punt Avg: Iowa 104th, Ore 90th