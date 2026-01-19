Iowa Extends Win Streak To Six With Third Ranked Win

In a very similar score to their game three days prior, the Iowa Hawkeyes put on a show for the fans at Carver.

Iowa extended their win streak to six as they took care of business against No. 15 Michigan State, 75-68.

For reference, their game on January 15 saw them take down Oregon, 74-66. Oddly enough, the Ducks aren't ranked but the Spartans are.

Regardless, Iowa has their third ranked win of the season (No. 7 Baylor and No. 20 Nebraska) as they remain perfect in B1G play. Their 16-2 (7-0) record is undeniable, even though their toughest opponents still await.

Ava Heiden and Hannah Stuelke Show

𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘀 🙌



𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗘𝗟𝗞𝗘: 22 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK

𝗛𝗘𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/Nu3ACEFJYO — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 19, 2026

It was an uncharacteristically quiet night for the Hawkeyes bench as Addie Deal's eight points were the only ones added by a non-starter. Heiden and Stuelke stole the show, to no surprise, leading all scorers with 20 and 22, respectively.

Stuelke's 22 came from 10-14 shooting while Heiden went 8-13 herself. The senior was one rebound shy of another double-double, but it was great to see her so involved elsewhere with five assists and three steals.

Chit-Chat Wright tied Stuelke for a team high 35 minutes but added just 11 points. She's been a bit quiet these past few games, though the Hawkeyes know she can break out at any given moment. For what it's worth, she also tied Stuelke with a team high five assists.

Slight Room For Concern

Iowa's starters dominated this game, and while there's nothing wrong with that, the Hawkeyes need more production out of their bench against top teams. Second year head coach Jan Jensen was riding the hot hands, but it's crazy to see Deal be the only bench player to attempt a shot.

Someone who struggled big time was Taylor McCabe. The senior guard attempted 11 of the team's 23 three-pointers and made just three of them. No one expected her to make all 11, but going 3-12 overall from the field is far from ideal. Regardless, Iowa picked up the win and led for 86% of the game so it wasn't too big of a deal.

Those two things are something to monitor ahead of their upcoming showdown with No. 12 Maryland on NBC. Iowa continues to be in the national spotlight as they await the AP's announcement as to whether or not they'll move up from No. 11 or stay just out of the Top 10 with three more ranked teams coming in their next four games.

