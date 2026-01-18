Iowa Bringing In All-American Transfer Punter
Even though the window to enter the transfer portal is closed, that doesn't mean teams can't still go after players.
One of the players left on the market was Tanner Philpott. The Iowa Hawkeyes took one look at the D-III AFCA Second Team All-American and knew they had a place for him.
Iowa maneuvered all this time without a punter, but Hawkeyes fans don't have to worry any longer. They have now added a kicker and a punter in the portal, with this new addition coming shortly after the addition of Chris Polizzi being named their new Special Teams Coordinator.
Philpott comes from Simpson College, where he still has two years of eligibility remaining. Once again, Iowa stuck to their guns. They brought in a player who might not be proven in the B1G, but Philpott has two years to hone his craft and leave a mark on this franchise.
Tanner Philpott On Choosing Iowa
"Thanking God, family and friends for their support in this decision. With that being said, I will be transferring to the University of Iowa to finish my collegiate career with two years of eligibility. I can’t wait to see what this incredible opportunity has in store. GO HAWKS!" he posted on social media.
The Hawkeyes knew they had to go out and get a punter after Rhys Dakin announced he'd be entering the portal. Their only other punter on the roster, Ty Nissen, is set to graduate.
Bringing in another certainly wouldn't hurt, but Iowa has to choose their roster carefully. There are only so many scholarships, NIL deals, and everything in between to go around, especially to players on special teams.
Iowa's Successful Portal Continues
The Hawkeyes certainly aren't breaking the bank with these portal additions, but that doesn't mean they won't be impactful with their new team. It's a bit scary that the vast majority of them are unproven, but this is the Hawkeyes way and head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn't plan on changing anytime soon.
Polizzi now has Philpott and kicker Eli Ozick to put all of his attention towards. Unless there's another late portal addition, these seem to be the two cornerstones of what Hawkeyes fans can expect on special teams.
For what it's worth, Philpott is no joke. He was a second-team All-American for a reason, and his 43.9 yards per punt speak for themselves. Putting up those numbers as a sophomore is stellar, so now it's about improving and staying consistent in his massive jump to the B1G.
