Iowa HC Ignoring Outside Noise After Bounce Back Win

The Iowa Hawkeyes have finally picked up their first signature win, according to all conceivable metrics.

After enduring a season-long losing streak, head coach Ben McCollum and his inaugural Hawkeyes roster took on an Indiana Hoosiers team to secure their first true road victory in blowout fashion. At 74-57 by the time the final buzzer sounded, an Iowa team that had just been counted out in the B1G suddenly found themselves back in the conversation.

This one was all black and gold from the very beginning. Spurred by a career-high 26-point performance from Tavion Banks, the Hawkeyes had already secured a double-digit lead at halftime. From there, Iowa's 14-14 mark from the strike and measly two turnover count on the entire contest highlighted their most important victory of the year thus far.

In the wake of the win, McCollum spoke to media members about not only the game itself, but also about what he and his team have been going through beyond the hardwood as a result of their recent skid.

Not Hearing the Noise

“For me, I don’t pay attention. I just try not to pay attention," McCollum said, commenting to some extent on the outside noise that had clouded Iowa's program due to their recent three-game losing streak.

"If my bosses tell me something, then I pay attention. If my wife tells me something, I pay attention. If my mom tells me something, I pay attention. If an outside Twitter source says something, I don’t really pay attention because it’s not something that is going to benefit me."

"It’s not going to help us improve. And so, you just have to stay grounded in that," McCollum finished, following the victory.

Whether or not the steadily growing criticism around the head coach has been valid - back-to-back-to-back losses necessitate at least some frustration - the importance of Iowa's win at Indiana can't be understated.

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tate Sage (24) celebrates after the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Building a March Madness Resume

In addition to it being the team's first true road victory of the year, topping the Hoosiers represented the Hawkeyes' first Quad 1 win of the season, too. Iowa is back on track, at least for now, working to mount a proper resume by the time March inevitably rolls around.

After trending as NCAA Tournament questionable with every subsequent loss, Iowa nabbing both a road and Q1 tally in one fell swoop should go a long way for their reputation. Then again, in a conference like the B1G, this game is only the biggest until the next one rolls around.

The Hawkeyes got a much-needed win, but the season is far from over, and the competition is really only getting started on a consistent basis.

