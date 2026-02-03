Iowa Extends Offer To Coveted Four-Star CB

Fresh off the heels of a successful Junior Day, the Iowa Hawkeyes have extended another offer to a Class of 2027 star.

They're far from the first team to offer four-star cornerback Gideon Gash, but there's a special relationship between him and another player that could see Gash land in Iowa City.

For what it's worth, Gash's former teammate, Jack Janda, committed to Iowa in the Class of 2026.

With all eyes now on the Class of '27, Iowa could use Janda's commitment as leverage as they face stiff competition for one of the best cornerbacks in the entire class.

Iowa Offers Four-Star CB Gideon Gash

Gash has an upcoming unofficial visit with Michigan State, which is worth monitoring, especially since he currently plays for Catholic Central High School in Novi, Mich.

If Gash doesn't want to move too far from home, the Spartans would be an excellent choice. That said, their football program is nowhere near the level of Iowa's. The Hawkeyes continually have a top-ranked defense, and the addition of Gash would further prove they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Detroit Catholic Central's Gideon Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"After a great conversation with Phil Parker I am blessed to receive an offer from Iowa!" Gash posted on Feb. 1.

Parker has been quite busy lately as Iowa is recruiting at a rapid rate. With plenty of their plate ahead of the 2026 season, Parker is ready to pull out all the stops as Gash would immediately be their highest-rated player in the Class of '27.

Jack Janda Tries To Recruit Gideon Gash

"Make the move," Janda posted with the eye-ball emojis and "#gohawks". If there's anyone who has pull on Gash, it's Janda. The three-star defensive lineman committed to the Hawkeyes on Dec. 2, 2025, and is not afraid to butter up his former teammate in order to continue playing with him at the next level.

Janda is one of many recruits in the Hawkeyes' stellar Class of 2026. Longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz put together a Top 50 class that is closer to No. 25 than it is to No. 50. Regardless, they've already begun putting a ton of work into who they want to bring in next year.

Seeing as Gash already has a boatload of D1 offers, Iowa needs Janda to get to work. If the Hawkeyes are serious about bringing in the No. 34 CB in the Class of 2027, they can't fall behind, especially to a fellow B1G team and one that is in Gash's home state.

