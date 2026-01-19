Iowa Should Have No Issues vs. Rutgers

After ending their three-game losing streak, the Iowa Hawkeyes are about to enter a crucial six-game stand.

Those six games start at home as they welcome Rutgers, a team that basically has no business competing with them in the B1G. The Scarlet Knights are currently 9-9 (2-5) and ESPN Analytics gives them just a 6.1% chance to walk away with the victory.

Knowing that, first year head coach Ben McCollum needs to make sure his boys are prepared. Iowa's 13-5 (3-4) records have a chance to vastly improve in this stretch, and it begins with not overlooking their next opponents.

Iowa Is Far Superior To Rutgers

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) greets Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

A promising 4-0 start for Rutgers didn't mean much as they tasted defeat to Central Connecticut, which led to them losing six of their last seven. The Scarlet Knights have been extremely inconsistent as they head to Carver with a 3-3 record in their last six games.

Iowa had a losing streak of their own, but at least those losses were to credible opponents. Rutgers lost to mediocre Ohio State and Wisconsin teams, and it's even worse knowing they lost to the Buckeyes at home. That said, no one can fault them for being embarrassed by No. 16 Illinois.

Rutgers is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record and that tells the entire story. Their defense could use some work as they've allowed 79.9 points in their last 10 games, a number Iowa should reach with ease. Keep in mind, Iowa is averaging 77.6 points per game in their last 10.

Iowa Loves To Win Big

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tate Sage (24) goes to the basket against Indiana Hoosiers guard Tayton Conerway (6) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Iowa's 74-57 road win at Indiana was exactly the type of game they needed to get back on track. Not only did they get their first elusive road win, but it was a Quad 1 win as well which helps their chances tremendously down the stretch.

Rutgers isn't a great resume builder for Iowa, but these are the types of games the Hawkeyes need to win handedly. Earlier in the year, Iowa used the home crowd to their advantage as they ran up the score on the likes of Maryland and UCLA.

The Scarlet Knights and Terrapins are two very comparable teams, so it's important to look back on Iowa's December 6 game against them. Knowing the Hawkeyes took down Maryland, 83-64, fans should expect a similar result on January 20 when the Scarlet Knights come to town for an 8:30 p.m. EST tipoff on BTN.

