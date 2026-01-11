Three Last Minute Iowa vs. Illinois Predictions

The world will be watching as a marquee Top 20 showdown is on FOX, featuring the Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini.

Iowa brings their 12-3 (2-2) record back to Iowa City after a disastrous loss on the road to Minnesota.

On the other hand, Illinois has won four straight. Granted they haven't played a ranked team since their 83-80 loss to No. 23 Nebraska, a team Iowa will have to face twice down the stretch.

All three of Iowa's losses came on the road, which will be a huge factor as they're going to host the Fighting Illini in front of a nearly sold out arena.

1. Iowa Doesn't Fall Into Illinois' Trap

It's crazy to think the Hawkeyes are shooting 51.9% from the field, which is roughly 12% higher than what Illinois allows. If the Fighting Illini have their way, nothing is going to come easy for an Iowa offense that has put up some of their best performances on this court.

Knowing Illinois holds their opponents to 39.4% shooting, first-year head coach Ben McCollum needs to make sure Iowa is making the right decisions. Whether it's slowing the game down or making the extra pass, Iowa can't afford to fall into Illinois trap. They've struggled against good teams before, but this is their first time playing a ranked opponent at home, which is going to be a huge difference.

2. The Hawkeyes Compete On The Glass

If Iowa wants to win this game, they have to rebound the ball. As simple as it sounds, that's something this team has simply failed to do in their last 10 games. Averaging 28.3 rebounds in that stretch, they're grabbing nearly 10 fewer boards per game than Illinois.

Illinois' total sits at 37.3 in a three-game stretch, which is much, much better than what McCollum's squad is putting up. This obviously depends on who is shooting well and all of that, but Iowa can't afford to fall behind in this department.

3. Bennett Stirtz Breaks The Ranked Curse

Dec 29, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) shoots a three point basket as UMass Lowell River Hawks forward Austin Green (10) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Iowa's star player has failed to shoot higher than 40% against ranked teams this season. Granted, Iowa has only played two of them, but that's still not a great percentage to have.

He may have led the way with 14 points against Michigan State, but that's far from a number this team is used to seeing out of him. The Drake transfer is coming off another disastrous shooting performance against the Golden Gophers, but he still scored 21 points as he has 20+ in his last three.

