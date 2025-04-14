Iowa Hawkeyes Land Starting Guard Transfer From Big 12 School
Ben McCollum has hit the ground running as the new head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He's put together a strong staff and he's used the transfer portal to his advantage to remake Fran McCaffery's program into his own.
Now it's being reported that McCollum may have secured his biggest off-court win yet as head coach of the Hawkeyes. College basketball reporter Jon Rothstein is reporting that the Hawkeyes have landed former Kansas State guard Brendan Hausen.
Hausen just finished his junior season with Kansas State after spending the first two seasons of his career at Villanova. He averaged 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, but he was especially known for his ability to be a sharpshooter from distance.
Today's game, even at the college level, requires a team to have dangerous shooters from three in order to be competitive, and that's the type of player the Hawkeyes are getting in Hausen. He averaged 38.8% from downtown last season and he wasn't afraid to hoist them up. As Rothstein mentioned, he made 90 three-point shots for Kansas State.
Including his two seasons at Villanova, Hausen is a career 39.1% shooter from three-point land. As a freshman at Villanova in 32 games, he shot 42.9% from three.
Hausen is the kind of transfer player who will make an immediate impact for the Hawkeyes, especially with McCollum as his head coach.
A former 4-star recruit in the 2022 class from Amarillo, Texas, Hausen has one year of eligibility remaining. He'll spend that year in Iowa City.