Iowa Loses Two Four-Star Recruits Before Official Visits
While there's still plenty of time to recruit, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team missed out on a few key players. Before taking their official visits, both Emilia Krstevski and GiGi Battle have committed elsewhere.
Krstevski, who was supposed to visit Iowa in October, officially committed to Oregon on September 23. Her post was simple, "1000% committed!"
HC Jan Jensen had a chance to land the four-star center, but Krstevski decided to commit to the Ducks before taking her official visit. In the end, she chose Oregon over Iowa, Oklahoma, Arizona State, and California.
While it's out of their hands now, one of Jensen's main recruiting pieces would've been the Hawkeyes football game against No. 2 Penn State. The dates coincided when Krstevski was supposed to visit, which would've been the weekend of October 17. Instead, Sierra Canyon High School's center already had her mind made up.
"From the moment I stepped on campus there was already a family atmosphere. Everyone from the coaches to the players made me feel supported," Krstevski said.
While Oregon is still relatively new to the Big 10 conference, the Ducks are looking to prove they aren't a team to be messed with. Oregon's 2026 class continues to compete with the best of the best in the conference.
In other news, Battle took to social media on September 24 to announce she is committing to Indiana. The Hoosiers, who have a marquee showdown at Kinnick Stadium on September 27, land the 2026 four-star guard over Iowa, Illinois, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Rutgers, among others.
Battle is the Hoosiers' fourth commit, according to On3. She joins Addison Nymechek, Zoe Jackson, and Ashlinn James. Having visited the campus back in May, she decided not to wait any longer before committing. Standing 5'11'', Battle is a guard from Edison, NJ.
Back in June, Hawkeyes Wire' Scout Springgate confirmed Iowa had locked in a visit with Battle. When news broke that the visit would take place from September 11-14, Hawkeyes fans quickly took notice when Battle didn't make the trip. As of a few weeks ago, it was clear she had made up her mind, and Iowa was no longer part of her plans.
Jensen will move forward with a young, hungry 2025-26 team. She recently previewed the upcoming season, as well as broke down her thoughts on making it to the second round in her first year as head coach. Iowa's women's basketball team continues to flourish, having just sold out of season tickets for the third year in a row.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!