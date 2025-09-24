Iowa Slapped With Loser Label After First Impressions
Iowa Hawkeyes football (3-1) (1-0) has long been one of the most steady in the nation. Since Kirk Ferentz’s arrival all the way back in 1999, Iowa has amassed a reputation as one of the strongest defenses in the nation, and Ferentz’s as one of the most consistent coaches in the nation.
After No.11Indiana’s (4-0) (1-0) thumping 63-10 victory against Illinois (3-1) (0-1), head coach Curt Cignetti gave a quick quip about the Hawkeyes.
“But the thing about Iowa in general, they will not beat themselves. You will have to beat them. Okay? They’re not gonna beat themselves, and they play really well at home.”
Despite recently revealed depth chart changes, this is a team that touts an elite offensive line and a rushing attack that can cause problems for most teams in the nation.
With Iowa’s recent 38-28 conference-opening win against Rutgers (3-1) (0-1), the feel-good feeling is slowly returning after what was a heartbreaking 16-13 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Cy-Hawk series.
Despite the feeling that Ferentz’s side is going to continue its short-term push for success in the Big 12. David Cobb of CBS Sports published this piece earlier today, “College football's nonconference winners and losers: Star QBs struggle, ACC boasts strong tier of contenders,” which sheds a more harrowing light on the Hawkeyes.
“Iowa is off to a 3-1 start under 27th-year coach Kirk Ferentz, but offensive issues remain a concern, and a 16-13 loss to rival Iowa State did little to inspire faith in the Hawkeyes' direction.”
It is hard to disagree with Cobb to a certain extent. 38 points over a hard-nosed Rutgers team is nothing to ignore, yet it also feels like that result was possibly a one-off. Look no further than the 13 points against the Cyclones earlier this season, and the general stigma that Ferentz’s defense overcompensates for a poor offense.
This season, the Hawkeyes have totaled 51 points against FBS offenses, which by no means is terrible, but as the season grows on and some of the nation’s best offenses get on the other side of the ball. It is going to show how much this offense has really improved under offensive coordinator Tim Lester.
Perhaps the biggest test thus far this young season for the Hawkeyes is this Saturday with a 3:30 PM kickoff against the Indiana Hoosiers in what will be a massive barometer of where this team is headed.
