Iowa Making Strong Case for Ranking
The Iowa Hawkeyes, entering their early-week, neutral game match with the Ole Miss Rebels, were a sort of “fringe” team still waiting to prove themselves on a higher level of competition. Despite their five-game win streak to start the season - winning each game by 19+ at home - the black and gold were without an early-season signature win to define themselves by.
In the Acrisure Classic, on a neutral floor, Iowa took on the then also 5-0 Ole Miss Rebels in an effort to procure just that. And while the first half was neck-and-neck, the Hawkeyes managed to pull away, controlling the second half, improving to 6-0 and forming a real identity as a competitor in the B1G Conference.
Getting a Signature Win
To the final score of 74-69, Iowa managed their victory on the heels of a season-best performance from guard Bennett Stirtz. In a full 40 minutes (the norm for Stirtz) the guard posted a whopping 29 points, accounting for a staunch majority of the Hawkeyes’ production on the offensive end. Given Stirtz’s standout outing and the team’s ongoing lossless nature, now more than ever their case for a return to the AP Poll is prevalent.
Return to Being Ranked
Having already received six votes for a spot in the poll after last week’s home win over the Chicago State Cougars, the Hawkeyes were already on the radar for the committee prior to their first big win, to some extent.
But beating a team from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) - arguably the nation's premier basketball league - elevates Iowa to an entirely different echelon. Not only that, but the team proving their ability to win away from home furthers their plea for a number next to the team’s name.
Nationally, the Hawkeyes rank third in field goal percentage offense at 55%, behind only the Liberty Flames (55.3%) and Missouri Tigers (56.8%). The third most efficient offense, especially in their undefeated state, deserves a ranking as much as anyone else.
Though if Iowa does manage to secure a ranking, their incoming conference schedule will provide an immediate secondary challenge, forcing the team to earn whatever stake they manage in next week’s voting.
The Ben McCollum era in Iowa City is still very much in its infancy, but at this point, it’ll be difficult to suppress the excitement from a fanbase that hasn’t seen the men’s basketball program in such an efficient stage in years.
So long as the team keeps winning, they’ll be sure to increase their standing in the polls, as well as the expectations that are increasingly being tied to the unit as they advance.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!