Iowa vs. Michigan Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Hawkeyes Can Beat Wolverines

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes are fresh off a 64-58 win over No. 10 Illinois but now they must go through No. 3 Michigan.

A few weeks ago, the Wolverines came to Iowa City, where they were embarrassed, 62-44. Despite Iowa winning that game, they're still ranked one spot lower than Michigan in the AP Top 25.

With the NCAA Tournament right around the corner, Iowa is out to prove (once again) they're better than this Michigan squad. They're ranked a seed higher than them in the conference tournament for a reason, but Michigan has won three straight and just demolished No. 11 Oregon, 80-58.

This game is incredibly hard to predict, though Iowa had a clear path to success at Carver, which they'll be looking to replicate at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

1. Iowa's Defense Must Show Up

Box score watchers likely didn't enjoy what they saw in Iowa's quarterfinal matchup against No. 10 Illinois. Thankfully, they only allowed 58 points thanks to a 27-point fourth quarter, which mostly came when second-year head coach Jan Jensen pulled her starters.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Journey Houston (8) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Cearah Parchment (30) go for the rebound Friday, March 6, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Even after that game, it's important to note Iowa has allowed 58 points or fewer in three of their last four games, which includes their matchup against No. 6 Michigan on Feb. 22. Senior guard Kylie Feuerbach held Wolverines' Olivia Olson to just 13 points in that matchup. It's going to be hard to replicate that level of defense, but Iowa must do their best.

2. Iowa Wins The 3-Point Battle

Both Iowa and Michigan made just four three-pointers each in their quarterfinal matchups. Neither team's percentage was great as the Hawkeyes clocked in at 29% while the Wolverines made just 21% of their attempts.

This is where Taylor McCabe would've been vital, but instead, Iowa needs some production out of the likes of Chit-Chat Wright and Taylor Stremlow. Four made threes likely isn't going to cut it in what could be a high-scoring affair against the Wolverines.

3. Iowa Can't Afford To Be Out-Rebounded

Michigan just grabbed 44 boards against Oregon as they out-rebounded them by 13. That simply can't happen in Iowa's semifinal matchup. The Hawkeyes grabbed three more boards than Illinois, 36-33, but Michigan is by far the better rebounding team.

In these teams' last ten games, Michigan is averaging 34.3 rebounds per game while Iowa is grabbing just 29.9. Five rebounds could be a big enough difference to dictate how this one goes, especially if the Hawkeyes are allowing this Wolverines squad to have second opportunities.

