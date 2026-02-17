Iowa HC Makes Program History vs. Nebraska

In her second year with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Jan Jensen has already found her name in the record books.

Seeing as the Hawkeyes improved to 20-5 (11-3) against Nebraska, Jensen became the first coach in Iowa women's basketball history to eclipse the 20-win mark in her first two seasons.

Bailey W. Turner, Iowa's associate director for strategic communications, provided that statistic after the Hawkeyes took down the Cornhuskers, 80-67.

A rare day game during the week saw Iowa head to Nebraska and take care of business which allowed Jensen to have her name in the record books for an astonishing feat.

Jensen's Back to Back 20+ Win Seasons

Jan Jensen is the first coach in Iowa women’s basketball history to eclipse the 20-win mark in her first two seasons.



Replacing Lisa Blunder was no easy feat, but Iowa made sure they found the right hire in Jensen. Jensen is someone who worked under Blunder for quite some time, and she had more than enough experience to be named this team's next head coach.

Reaching 528 wins seems impossible for someone like Jensen, but if she keeps up at this rate she could make up ground quite quickly. With 43 wins already, it's easy to see how bright Iowa's future is with Jensen at the helm.

This team came back stronger than ever after being bounced in the second round of the tournament last year. No. 3 Oklahoma wasn't going to hold them down forever, even though thei 96-62 loss was far from ideal.

That said, even winning a tournament game in Jensen's first season was a huge success. This team no longer had Caitlin Clark but Jensen was able to guide them to a 23-11 record when the season came to an end and that was considered a huge success.

Sky is the Limit With Jan Jensen

Iowa knocked off Wisconsin and No. 24 Michigan State en route to an appearance in the quarterfinals of the B1G Tournament. They nearly knocked off No. 13 Ohio State, but in the end fell, 60-59.

Jensen headed into her first NCAA Tournament with a 22-10 record. Knowing the team is 20-5 with four regular season games remaining, there's a strong chance she could enter the tournament with a 25 win season. It won't be easy, but Iowa should be able to win three of their final four games and then add a few extra in the B1G tournament.

No matter what happens these next few years, the Jensen era couldn't have started any better. This year she has a team that found themselves in the Top 10, so one can only imagine what they might do come tournament time.

