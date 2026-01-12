Iowa Narrowly Avoids Another Disaster vs. Indiana

It wasn't pretty, but it doesn't always need to be. Somehow, the Iowa Hawkeyes found a way to win on the road against Indiana.

Despite trailing by 16 points at the half, the No. 14 team pulled out another huge road win. Knowing the Hoosiers were 0-5 in B1G play coming into this game, this is not one that head coach Jan Jensen was going to allow her team to lose.

The return of Kylie Feuerbach paid off big time as she added 21 huge minutes off the bench despite only scoring five points.

In the end, a trio of Hawkeyes scored double digits as Hannah Stuelke added yet another double double to her resume. After the win, Iowa sits at 14-2 (5-0).

Trio Of Double Digit Scorers

𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝘁𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 ✍️



𝗡𝗼. 𝟰𝟱: 12 PTS, 12 REB, 3 STL, 2 AST, 2 BLK

𝗡𝗼. 𝟱: 13 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 1 STL

𝗡𝗼. 𝟭𝟭: 13 PTS, 4 STL, 3 AST, 1 REB pic.twitter.com/t3KgSMqyX2 — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) January 12, 2026

Ava Heiden was one rebound shy of joining Stuelke with a double double on the night. Either way, Heiden was tied with Chit-Chat Wright as the two scored 13 points each. The game's leading scorer, to no surprise, was Hoosiers senior guard Shay Ciezki.

Iowa only got nine bench points out of their team in an extremely low-scoring affair. Indiana's defense was far better than Iowa expected, though only going 4-16 from three point range will certainly hold a team back.

The Hawkeyes ended the night 21-59 from the field which is far better than the 25% they shot in the first half. Keep in mind, they were 0-8 from three once the first two quarters came to an end. Whatever Jensen said in the locker room at halftime worked as this team somehow outscored the Hoosiers 37-18 in the final 20 minutes.

Never Give Up

No matter how bad it looked at times, Iowa found a way to win. Jensen's halftime speech sparked a fourth quarter that had to be seen to be believed. In the final ten minutes, there were seven lead changes that culminated in Chit-Chat Wright's three-pointer with 3:41 remaining.

Once Iowa led 51-50, that was all she wrote for the Hoosiers. Iowa led for just 22% of the game, but the only number that truly matters is the final score. That tipped in Iowa's favor, 56-53.

Each team grabbed 40 rebounds but Iowa had three more assists, six more steals, and five more blocks. Keep in mind, they also turned the ball over four fewer times than Indiana. All of those little things added up as they pulled out a three-point win to win their fourth straight.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!