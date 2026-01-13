Iowa Provides Update on Sick Guard

"We were sick," most often isn't the most acceptable excuse for a loss, especially not on the college basketball level. Yet, in the burning, ashen wake of the Iowa Hawkeyes' 0-2 stretch in conference competition, black and gold fans are looking for answers in any and every possible form. Now, that includes an illness.

Although, an illness rarely impacts an entire team; while this notation may explain the up-and-down play of guard Tavion Banks in the team's home loss to the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini, it does no favors for the rest of the roster that, for the most part, also struggled mightily in the matchup.

In the days following the Hawkeyes' latest defeat, and ahead of their road match with the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers, head coach Ben McCollum spoke to the media about a number of relevant topics. Of course, Banks' health came up among them.

The Losing Bug

After apparently dealing with a unique sickness against Illinois - following Iowa's loss to Minnesota, after which it was also reported that multiple players on the team were battling an illness - Banks is feeling "much better," according to Coach McCollum.

"As a coach, though, after that game, you're probably like, "Man, I wish you were sick,"" McCollum joked, making light of his team's subpar performance in what became their second straight defeat. "I don't actually wish that, but you know what I mean."

Ben McCollum says that Tavion Banks is feeling "much better" after playing through illness vs. Illinois. McCollum also joked, "As a coach, though, after that game, you're probably like, Man, I wish you were sick. I don't actually wish that, but you know what I mean." — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 13, 2026

What McCollum seems to mean is that his team isn't playing up to their previous, self-imposed standard, and he wishes he had a better excuse than, essentially, "We haven't figured it out yet." With their backs against the wall and an unrelenting B1G schedule ahead, the Hawkeyes have officially crossed over into "do or die" territory for the latter half of their season.

Do or Die

At 12-4, Iowa's overall record doesn't appear to be the problem, at least not yet. It's the team's 2-3 tally in the B1G and, worse, 0-3 mark in true road environments that tells the total, growingly disastrous story.

As the 2025-26 season hurtles towards March Madness, the Hawkeyes will have to find ways to beat ranked teams and, whether or not it comes in the same breath, win away from home. It's jumping the line between "good" and "great;" competition vs. intimidation.

The Hawkeyes come close almost every time, but coming close to an NCAA Tournament berth as a result of failing to get (at least) one big win would inevitably turn any remaining pride into pain.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!