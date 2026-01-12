Iowa Assembling Best Transfer Portal Class To Date

On January 11, the Iowa Hawkeyes added another running back, safety and wide receiver.

The transfer portal has been quite kind to them, and it's not hard to figure out why. This team has established an identity, and the way 70-year-old Kirk Ferentz coaches this team is like no other.

Even with those three additions, it's safe to assume this Iowa team isn't done. They continue to add All-Americans and payers with years of eligibility remaining, which is going to set them up in the long run.

There aren't many other schools in the country doing as much damage as Iowa, so it's no secret that this is by far their best portal class to date.

Iowa Develops All-Around Class

Iowa Develops All-Around Class

On the 11th, Iowa added a monstrous running back, reliable receiver and yet another safety to replace Koen Entringer. Every position Iowa has needed to replace, they've done so with relative ease.

While not everyone their adding has a ton of B1G experience, if any, they're proven players at their respective level. The likes of LJ Phillips and Evan James were FCS All Americans for a reason, and now it's time for them to prove themselves.

According to 247Sports, Iowa has now landed 11 transfers. With eight of their players entering the portal, they've already gone above and beyond to make sure everyone is accounted for. Having also lost seemingly a million defensive seniors, it's no surprise they've really bulked up on that side of the ball.

Iowa Hasn't Missed So Far

Iowa Hasn't Missed So Far

There aren't many, if any recruits that stand out that Iowa was in the running for but missed out on. Every player they bring in for a visit seems to be going their way, and that's a testament to Ferentz and what he's done with this program.

The Hawkeyes brought in two wide receivers, a running back, one offensive lineman, two EDGE rushers, a defensive lineman, three safeties and a kicker. Those 11 players each will have a respective role on this team, whether they're immediate impact players or not.

One of the main focal points has been bringing in underclassman. Most, if not all of these players have more than one year of eligibility remaining. After going through with a one-and-done quarterback this year, Iowa knew the best way to build a dynasty would be by having these players around for years to come so they can continue to grow and develop.

