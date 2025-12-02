Iowa Slated For Tight Matchup With Michigan State
At 7-0, the Iowa Hawkeyes have wasted no time in making a statement in Ben McCollum's first season as the helm of the program.
Excitement in Iowa City has risen to a high that, for the men's basketball program, has been essentially inaccessible in recent years. As the fanbase tunes in with increasing interest and the black and gold keep stacking victories, all eyes have turned to the team's first ranked matchup of the season against the Michigan State Spartans.
A String of Firsts
Not only will the duel present the Hawkeyes' potential toughest feat yet, but the game also serves as both the team's first true road game of the year and McCollum's first in-conference test. With this being just his second season steering a Division I basketball program, the heat is certainly on in a matchup that could be the most anticipated that he's ever coached.
That is, aside from his NCAA Tournament win with the Drake Bulldogs last season. Apples to apples, it seems. Whichever way you spin it, McCollum and his Iowa team are slated for the biggest game of the season. According to the numbers, it's one that may come down to the wire.
In the away-from-home battle against the (newly) No. 7 Spartans, the Hawkeyes will be mere 5.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings' odds. In spite of Iowa still being without a number next to their name, the Hawkeyes have been given ample respect in what has become a top 10 road game in light of the latest AP Poll.
Signature Win Potential
While seven straight wins to kick off the season is already outstanding, McCollum's only real highlight win thus far is against the Ole Miss Rebels. Despite the Rebels also not being ranked, their being a Southeastern Conference (SEC) team - one that was also undefeated prior to their loss to Iowa - suggests a solid win on a neutral floor that should stand out for the Hawkeyes going forward.
But coming out on top over the Spartans? Not only would such a scenario catapult the Hawkeyes into nationally ranked consideration, but the victory would be one of signature importance for McCollum early on in his tenure. Iowa, at that point, would have to be seriously considered as a contender in the B1G.
According to Vegas, the Hawkeyes are just six points (or so) removed from making that a reality prior to tipoff. Iowa City will certainly take those odds.
