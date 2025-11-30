Previewing Iowa’s First Ranked Matchup Under Ben McCollum
The Iowa Hawkeyes undoubtedly drummed up some significant excitement through their first five games of the season. All at home, in front of an increasingly interested and present supporting cast, Ben McCollum's newly revamped Hawkeyes roster stacked up five straight wins against non-conference opponents.
Quality of competition aside, the string of victories breathed life into a program that had lost its identity in the later years of Fran McCaffery's longstanding previous regime.
Strength of Schedule Gets Steeper
Moving away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time this season, Iowa tripped out to California for the Acrisure Classic. The in-season event presented two relative increases in difficulty before the Hawkeyes have to enter B1G for the first time under a new coach. First, against the Ole Miss Rebels, Iowa escaped a nail-biting bout with a final, five-point win, 74-69.
The second, against the Grand Canyon Antelopes, saw the Hawkeyes bounce back after an uncharacteristically slow start, running away from the purple and white in a defensively dominant 59-46 win. Now 7-0 with two more markedly impressive wins under their belt, the Hawkeyes are facing down not only their first conference game of the 2025-26 campaign, but their first test versus a team with a number next to their name.
The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans will host the Hawkeyes in a B1G-opener that's slated to be more interesting than the initial numbers may lead on.
McCollum's Hawkeyes Can Compete
While unranked and matching up against a fringe top-10 opponent, McCollum's Hawkeyes have not only made their own case for a ranking in the AP Poll - something that could even come to fruition as soon as this coming week - but have clearly earned the expectation of real competition in a game like this one.
Following the win over Grand Canyon, Iowa ranked 26th in offensive efficiency and 25th in defensive efficiency in the nation, according to KenPom. These metrics reflect more about the team's identity than an AP ranking could, as helpful and encouraging as that achievement can be in the long run. This Hawkeyes bunch plays hard and consistently on both ends, and they'll need all they can get and more against the Spartans.
With wins over No. 19 Kentucky and No. 16 North Carolina already, the also 7-0 Spartans have encountered tougher competition than the Hawkeyes and clearly benefited from it. Iowa's performance in the matchup, even in the case of a loss, could yield extremely positive results in the long run for a team - and regime- still finding its footing.
If the group escapes with a win? McCollum may have a statue by the end of the week.
