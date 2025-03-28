Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Transfer Guard Lands with Big 12 Team

Iowa Hawkeyes transfer guard Brock Harding has committed to TCU.

Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) dribbles the ball while Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing another player in the transfer portal, as guard Brock Harding has committed to TCU.

Harding appeared in 33 games, starting in 24, for the Hawkeyes during his sophomore campaign. He averaged 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Harding shot 45.4 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three.

Harding joins a long list of Hawkeyes who have entered the transfer portal or committed elsewhere.

Former Iowa head coach Fran McCaffrey praised Harding's contribution last season.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Brock Harding (2) reacts during the second half
“A lot of times he finds himself on the floor at the end of the game,” McCaffery said. “He’s tough. He’s smart. He has that ability to come back after a turnover — because he had a couple before that. When that shot left his hands, I think we all knew it was good.”

Harding led Iowa in steals per game, creating havoc as a defender while shooting at an efficient clip from behind the arc.

He is another significant loss for Iowa as new head coach Ben McCollum takes over and has to retool their roster. To replace Harding's production, McCollum will need to find a three-point shooter and defender.

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

