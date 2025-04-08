Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals Lofty Goal for 2025 WNBA Season

Caitlin Clark states she will have a maximum of two technical fouls in the 2025 WNBA season.

Ben Cooper

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after being called for a technical foul during the game against the LSU Lady Tigers in the second half during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after being called for a technical foul during the game against the LSU Lady Tigers in the second half during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has a lofty goal for the 2025 WNBA season: to have a maximum of two technical fouls.

"This year... I already told Steph (Fever head coach Stephanie White) two, max," Clark said.

Clark had an impressive rookie season, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 41.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.

Clark was recognized for her impressive rookie campaign, which included an All-Star nod, winning Rookie of the Year, making an All-WNBA First Team selection, and a fourth-place finish award in MVP voting.

While Clark was dominant on the court for the Indiana Fever, she received six technical fouls. If Clark had picked up a seventh technical foul, she would've received a one-game suspension.

Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) rushes up the court Wednesday, June 19, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics, 88 - 81. The Indiana Fever defeated the Washington Mystics, 88 - 81. / Brett Phelps/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Clark can stay away from technical fouls in the 2025 season, it will only help her team more. Clark and the Fever are looking to make a deeper playoff run in 2025 after a first-round loss to the Connecticut Sun.

Clark has the second-highest odds of winning MVP in 2025, and she is poised for another incredible season.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

