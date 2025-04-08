Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Reveals Lofty Goal for 2025 WNBA Season
Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark has a lofty goal for the 2025 WNBA season: to have a maximum of two technical fouls.
"This year... I already told Steph (Fever head coach Stephanie White) two, max," Clark said.
Clark had an impressive rookie season, averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 41.7 percent from the field and 34.4 percent from three.
Clark was recognized for her impressive rookie campaign, which included an All-Star nod, winning Rookie of the Year, making an All-WNBA First Team selection, and a fourth-place finish award in MVP voting.
While Clark was dominant on the court for the Indiana Fever, she received six technical fouls. If Clark had picked up a seventh technical foul, she would've received a one-game suspension.
If Clark can stay away from technical fouls in the 2025 season, it will only help her team more. Clark and the Fever are looking to make a deeper playoff run in 2025 after a first-round loss to the Connecticut Sun.
Clark has the second-highest odds of winning MVP in 2025, and she is poised for another incredible season.
