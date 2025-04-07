Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Loses Another Player to Transfer Portal
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz doesn't dip into the transfer portal an awful lot, but that won't stop his own players from utilizing it.
Days after Iowa lost tight end Gavin Hoffman to the portal, linebacker Devan Van Ness has announced his decision to leave the Hawkeyes.
"After a great year at Iowa, I've made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal," Van Ness posted on X. "I want to thank Coach Ferentz, Coach Wallace, and the entire staff for believing in me and giving me the chance to chase my dreams day in and day out. Iowa will always hold a special place in my heart and the lessons I've learned here will stay with me forever. But the Lord is guiding me toward a new chapter. With four years of eligibility left, I'm excited to see where this journey takes me next. Thank you to everyone who's supported me along the way."
Van Ness, whose brother Lukas played at Iowa and is now a member of the Green Bay Packers, joined the Hawkeyes last year but did not receive any playing time. He redshirted as a result.
The Barrington, Il. native was a two-star recruit and the 310th-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class, so it's not like Iowa is losing a major prospect here. As a matter of fact, he joined the Hawkeyes as a walk on after passing on offers from much lesser schools.
That being said, Van Ness was still a depth piece for Iowa heading into 2025, so Ferentz will need to make up for the loss somehow.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Star Predicted to Force Trade, Land With Stunning NFL Team
MORE: Iowa's Ben McCollum Pilfers Former Team in Transfer Portal Yet Again
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Named Stunning NFL Trade Candidate
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes’ Pryce Sandfort Transfers to Big Ten Rival