Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Named Stunning NFL Trade Candidate
Iowa Hawkeyes legend George Kittle has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and when it's all said and done, he could stamp his name among the best in league history.
However, the San Francisco 49ers star is now being considered a trade candidate as a result of a potential contract standoff heading into camp.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has pitched a few different potential destinations for Kittle in the event of a trade, and among them are the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Is a trade realistic though? Well, given the 49ers' financial situation, it's not out of the realm of possibility, and Kittle has just one year remaining on his deal.
The 31-year-old is comnig off of one of the most productive seasons of his NFL career, as he hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns en route to his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance and sixth overall.
Kittle has now registered four 1,000-yard campaigns since entering the league as a fifth-round draft pick back in 2017 and hs competed with Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce for supremacy at the position.
He spent four years at Iowa between 2013 and 2016 and wasn't incredibly fruitful, amassing 48 catches for 737 yards and 10 scores over the course of his collegiate tenure.
Regardless, Kittle has certainly lived up to the Hawkeyes' tradition of placing great tight ends on to the NFL level. We just have to see if he ultimately enters the 2025 season in San Francisco.
