Iowa Hawkeyes Zeroing in on Prolific Scorer in Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has been pretty hectic for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as a mass exodus occurred following the firing of Fran McCaffery, but since the hiring of Ben McCollum, they have bagged a handful of new players.
Well, Iowa seems to be zeroing in on another potential addition via the portal, as it held a Zoom meeting with Chattanooga Mocs guard Honor Huff over the weekend, via Dushawn London of 247 Sports.
Huff is also planning to meet with several other schools, including St. John's, Penn State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia, so the Hawkeyes will have to battle it out for the upcoming senior.
The Brooklyn, N.Y. native is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 15.2 points and 2.3 assists over 36.5 minutes per game on 42.4/41.6/82.0 shooting splits.
Huff began his collegiate career at Virginia Military Institute in 2021-22, immediately making an impact by logging 10 points a night while making 44 percent of his shots and 37 percent of his three-point attempts. He then transferred to Chattanooga.
The 5-foot-10 speedster enjoyed a terrific debut season with the Mocs, posting 17.4 points and 1.7 steals a night on 43.4/38.0/82.8 shooting splits.
Huff is a lifetime 39.5 percent long-distance shooter, so he would certainly represent a terrific downtown threat for Iowa while also providing the Hawkeyes with a player who can break down defenses and get to the rim.
Iowa went just 17-16 in what was a very disappointing year for the Hawkeyes, as they also went a mere 7-13 in Big Ten conference play.
