Iowa's Offensive Line Continues To Make History

After a stellar 2025 campaign, the Iowa Hawkeyes offensive line was awarded in quite a few ways. Center Logan Jones was named the best at his position with the Rimington Trophy, but their entire unit was honored with the Joe Moore Award.

Iowa became only the third team to ever win the Joe Moore Award twice. That goes to show just how talented they are in the trenches as they somehow manage to get better ever year.

Pro Football Focus nearly had to break their scale for how good the likes of Jones and Beau Stephens were. As an entire unit, they found themselves in the Top 8 highest graded units of all time.

Iowa O-Line Receives 94.1 PFF Grade, 8th All Time

Iowa’s 2025 Offensive Line was one of the best we’ve EVER graded👏@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/XdsTzMUJkR — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 23, 2025

Oddly enough, Iowa is the only team on this list twice as well. They had a dominant offensive line back in 2015 that finished the year with a 96.0 grade. While the PFF college era doesn't go back too far, it's crazy to think that five of the Top 8 teams all took place in 2015.

Iowa's 94.1 grade is good for eighth place as they're 0.1 behind Indiana's 2015 squad and 0.2 behind Wisconsin's from 2018. The highest graded o-line goes to 2015's Kansas State, 97.9. They're the only team to ever have their offensive line graded higher than a 97.0.

One fan asked what Iowa's offensive line from 2002 would've gotten as it's the "best they can remember." At some point, PFF might decide to retroactively grade some of the top units, but that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon.

Iowa's Offensive Line Deserves Their Flowers

Congratulations to the 2025 Iowa Hawkeyes: the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football this season. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OJjdza0FBd — Joe Moore Award (@JoeMooreAward) December 22, 2025

From Jones to Stephens to Kade Pieier, this offensive line will go down as one of the best in recent memory. Clearly, it's right up there with the unit they threw out on the field 10 years ago. It's interesting to note that no team had entered the Top 8 since 2018, so it's been seven years since PFF has graded a unit that played this well.

Sure, Iowa's 8-4 record leaves a lot to be desired, especially since those four losses were by a combined 15 points. That said, PFF leading unit K-State went 6-7 and they have the top grade of all time. Clearly, a team's record has no direct correlation as to how good they are in the trenches. Iowa will have a chance to end the year with one more win against Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!