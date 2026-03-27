The Stat Defining Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz’s NCAA Tournament Run

Bennett Stirtz is undoubtedly the Iowa Hawkeyes’ best player. He’s the leading scorer — through 36 games this season, he’s averaging 19.7 points — and he touches the basketball on almost every single possession in a given contest.

It would be expected that he would turn the ball over here or there, not because that’s a problem for Stirtz — although he did have three or more turnovers 15 times this season — but because the pure volume of ballhandling suggests that the other team is going to take it away at least once or twice.

Wrong.

Iowa's Bennett Stirtz in the Men’s Basketball Tournament 👀



• 120 minutes played

• 0 minutes sat

• 49 points

• 1 turnover

• 0 fouls



Dog. pic.twitter.com/EhmdxhFpif — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) March 27, 2026

Stirtz, who has played every single minute of Iowa’s run to the Elite Eight, has just one turnover throughout the NCAA tournament, which came in the first round versus Clemson. Since then, nothing. That’s right — Stirtz hasn’t turned it over in Iowa’s last two games, both of which had massive stakes.

It’s a stat that boggles the mind, one that, when you hear it, you can’t stop thinking about. How in the world does a player who touches the ball and dribbles it up the court dozens of times a game not turn it over against some of the best defenses in the country?

The answer is fairly simple: Stirtz is one of the standout stars in all the land — there was no way that he was going to shy away when the moment was at its brightest.

Stirtz Protects the Basketball at an Elite Level

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) attempts to block the shot of Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One of the biggest keys to Iowa’s win over Nebraska was Stirtz’s scoring prowess. For the Hawkeyes to advance to the Elite Eight, they needed him to perform at his best. And oh my, did he ever.

Stirtz recorded a team-high 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including a crucial 3-pointer in the final two and a half minutes that broke the tie and gave Iowa the lead for good. He was as impressive as he’s been all season, which is saying quite a bit given that he was in the running for Big Ten Player of the Year.

From DII to the Elite 8, Bennett Stirtz has won on every level 🔥



Stirtz played 40 minutes and finished with 20 points and 4 assists in the win. pic.twitter.com/3Sy9EuBqLN — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 27, 2026

Even after all that, the statistic that still seems to carry the most weight is Stirtz’s ability to hold on to the basketball. When he’s in charge, no possession is wasted. It’s been that aspect of the game that’s put Iowa over the top against Clemson, Florida and Nebraska.

Can it do the same vs. Illinois in the Elite Eight? Only time will tell. What’s certain right now is that while Stirtz was already one of the greatest to ever play in a Hawkeye uniform before this NCAA tournament surge, he’s now officially a legend in Iowa City forever.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!