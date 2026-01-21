Three Key Takeaways From Iowa's Scrappy Win Over Rutgers

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Iowa Hawkeyes had a close call in the second half but still managed to score a 68-62 win over Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

This victory brought their record to 14-5 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten. A win that seemed to be very easy at first almost turned into a loss when the Scarlet Knights started the second half with a 9-0 run, took away the seven-point halftime lead, and even led briefly at ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌33-31.

However,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Hawkeyes did not lose their nerve and they showed their calmness at the crucial moment. Bennett Stirtz was the leading performer with 20 points and five assists, while freshman Tate Sage went off the bench with a career-high 17 points.

This win was Iowa's second consecutive victory, but it also revealed the inconsistency that might haunt them throughout conference play, a failure to finish off weaker opponents in a clean and convincing ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌manner.

Tate Sage's Emergence Signals Crucial Depth Down the Stretch

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ most important thing from the win might be Tate Sage's career-high 17 points. The freshman made four three-pointers and played 30 minutes, both career highs, and locked the victory with two clutch free throws in the last seconds.

It was not only about scoring. When Rutgers was on the verge of stealing the game, Sage's readiness to find his rhythm and score allowed Iowa to have the secondary scoring option that they've been lacking.

Turnover Margin Remains Iowa's Most Dominant Weapon

Iowa​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was able to pressure Rutgers into 19 turnovers and get 19 points out of those mistakes, which should have easily led to a blowout. However, the Hawkeyes' own mistakes with 12 turnovers allowed Rutgers to stay close and even threaten late in the game.

This is the paradox of Iowa's identity. They've been almost unbeatable when they smother opponents defensively and run away with the game in transition. However, if they get careless with the ball, they end up giving easy opponents the opportunity to stick around and even beat them.

Stirtz's Midgame Takeover

Jan 20, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) controls the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) defends during the 2nd half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

With​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ 8:22 left on the clock, Stirtz made a play that turned the game's momentum in favor of Iowa. Driving to the basket for a soft layup, he put Iowa up 46-45, a lead they kept for the rest of the game.

It wasn't about the two points, really. It was more about the fact that Stirtz, on a crucial possession, was able to drive the lane so confidently and at such a quick ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌pace.

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ stat line of his with 20 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals doesn't really indicate that he was a dominant player. But stats can't show the fact that when the stakes were highest, Stirtz was the one who controlled the game's storyline.

Over his last five games, Stirtz is averaging more than 21 points. This high-level performance has distanced him from the doubts which were raised earlier in the season about his compatibility with head coach Ben McCollum's system.

