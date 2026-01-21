Iowa Hasn't Even Reached Full Potential

The Iowa Hawkeyes, despite once more being on the outside looking into the AP Poll following a brutal, multi-game losing streak, found bounce-back success in their recent triumph on the road over the Indiana Hoosiers, 74-57. Now 14-5 and entering a (comparatively) easier stretch of their B1G schedule, head coach Ben McCollum's first-year roster is playing with a renewed sense of momentum.

McCollum, as much as he's been criticized as a result of the team's recent losses, clearly knows how to keep his group even. As defeat followed defeat, the number next to Iowa's name disappeared and the outside noise grew louder, the Hawkeyes stayed steadfast.

Not only did the Indiana win follow as a result but, according to Iowa forward Cam Manyawu before Iowa also took down Rutgers, the team is just getting started. As they turn the halfway point on the 2025-26 season, the inner belief seems to be that the Hawkeyes' ceiling remains out of sight.

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) greets Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Winning a Must-Win Game

"For this team to get that feeling of, 'Yes, we can do that on the road and get a Quad I win, all those things.' It's a really good feeling," Manyawu said, reflecting on Iowa's first Quad 1 and true road victory of the season against the Hoosiers.

After losing three straight in-conference competitions up to that point, the Hawkeyes escaping with a victory was crucial to their sesaon's momentum and overall outlook. Not only was Indiana one of the only remaining teams on the incoming schedule in that "Q1" category, but around the season's halfway point, operating without a signature win is a surefire way to miss out on the fun come March.

"I think we're nowhere near our ceiling," Manyawu would go on to add, almost directly addressing the worry that this Iowa team, while good, may not be "NCAA Tournament good."

Being "NCAA Tournament Good"

Now, Iowa will have to stack a few more wis - preferably at least one of the ranked variety - before anyone can be fully convinced of their danger come tournament time. But you have to start somewhere, and after fumbling an almost flawless start to their current campaign, the Hawkeyes appear to be trending back in a positive direction.

One thing can be made sure either way. That is, that Coach McCollum isn't worried about what people say of his team. For better or worse, he is entirely focused on the hardwood. If what Manyawu said about his team's potential is true, Iowa may not have seen the best of this bunch yet.

