Three Keys to an Iowa Victory vs. USC
The Iowa Hawkeyes, for the first time in over a month of football, are reeling from a defeat. After starting their 2025-26 campaign with a relatively worrying 3-2 stake, the black and gold went on a nationally revered three-game winning streak to bring their overall record up to 6-2 (4-1 in the B1G) prior to last week's headlining matchup with the top 10 Oregon Ducks.
An Especially Disappointing Defeat
That game felt like a make or break for a Hawkeyes team trying to shoot higher than their 8-5 finish from last season might suggest. Having just been granted a ranking in the College Football Playoff (CFP) poll, and with the game taking place at home, Iowa was given a positive shake by many going into the duel, having it circled as one rife with upset potential. And while the home team came close, they'd ultimately fall short, yet again, to a slightly better ranked opponent.
After an 18-16 defeat - and plenty of subsequent "doomsdaying" from the fanbase - the team could have been argued to have settled once more into the "good, not great" reality that defined their last run. But with another ranked, in-conference opponent on the docket and having only dropped one spot on the CFP ladder (to 21st), the Hawkeyes must refocus, and do a few key things well to get back in the win column and salvage their season.
Stop the Run
Perhaps the biggest point of emphasis for Iowa, as they travel to Hollywood to take on the #17 USC Trojans, is to put a cap on their opponent's run-heavy offense. Averaging just over 200 yards per game (almost six per attempt), the Trojans are among the nation's most efficient in the backfield.
It'll be an esteemed Hawkeyes defense - the one that always keeps the team in games - against an equally esteemed Trojans run game. Whichever identity wins out in the clash will likely go on to define the game; Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker, if nothing else, should scheme specifically for it and hope for the best.
Find Ways to Score
Inversely, even if Iowa finds a way to stop USC's high-powered offense, they'll have to generate more points than normal on their own.
The aforementioned 16-point effort against Oregon, despite the defense's best efforts, was simply not enough. Interestingly enough, the Hawkeyes' own strengths are identically similar to that of the Trojans; namely, a run-by-all-means approach, down to the quarterback, Mark Gronowski.
To whatever extent Iowa can limit USC's production, the rest of the slack will have to be picked up by their own offense. It'll be a stark challenge on both sides of the ball, but if the Hawkeyes are to set themselves apart this season, these are the kinds of games that "great, not good teams" have to win
