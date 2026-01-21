Iowa's Tate Sage Drops Blunt Take After Breakout Game vs. Rutgers

Iowa​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌'s Tate Sage accomplished a career-high of 17 points in the Hawkeyes' tough 68-62 win over Rutgers, demonstrating a fearless attitude that is getting noticed in the Big Ten.

The 6'7" guard's straightforward postgame remarks exposed the mentality that is driving his surprising ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ascent. When asked about his unshakeable composure as a freshman expected to play mid-major basketball, Sage didn't hold back.

"I mean why fear another man? What can he do that I can't?" he said. "As well as confidence comes from putting in the work. I've won in the past, I believe I'm a winner. Going out there and just knowing I can compete and win is something that I carry with me."

That​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ mindset was clearly evident when Sage had four three-pointers and made clutch free throws late in the game. Sage's 17 points came from 5-7 field goal shooting and 4-6 from three-point range in a career-high 30 minutes off the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌bench.

Coach McCollum's Surprising Admission

Iowa coach Ben McCollum was candid about his initial expectations for Sage.

"Who would have thought he would be this level in the Big 10, you know? I thought he would play for us in the Big 10. I wasn't sure if he'd play this year," McCollum admitted. "No moment's too big for him. He just kind of comes in and just the moment is the moment."

McCollum praised Sage's development on both ends: "Defensively is where I've really seen him improve. Offensively was never a concern".

Second Half Surge Saves Iowa

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ a slow first half in which Iowa fell behind, Sage came with full potential in the second quarter. He made three-pointers at the 9:42 and 6:06 marks, and also added a layup and important free throws with less than 20 seconds left to win the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌game.

"In the second half we started punishing kind of one thing. I was setting the ball screen, get my man switch on to Bennett and then floating to a one side ball screen," Sage explained. "Found myself open a lot of times and shot it pretty well."

The 6'7" Guard Advantage

Sage credited his unique physical profile for his success.

"It really helps. Most people would think I'd be more of a four, but in high school, I was a guard. Having this height and being a guard is really beneficial in the game nowadays," he said.​

On his late-game free throws, Sage exuded confidence.

"Total confidence," he said. I feel like I've been a pretty good shooter from the free throw line in my career."

