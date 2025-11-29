Predicting Iowa's Bowl Game Destination
For College Football fans who are wondering, the committee doesn't just randomly put teams up against each other in Bowl Games. There is a detailed process that goes into it putting teams into each game depending on where they finished in their conference. Every year, the matchups stay the same. While sponsorships could change the name of a bowl game, a team like the Iowa Hawkeyes knows they can only be in a game that features the B1G.
Everything changes if they'd make it to the playoffs, but once again, the Hawkeyes failed to do so.
At this point, there are only a few likely destinations for Iowa. It's hard to imagine them not being in one particular game, but it all depends on how the action unfolds during Rivalry Week. Iowa already had their fun, taking down Nebraska, 40-16, so now they must sit back and await their destination.
Likely Destination - ReliaQuest Bowl
Time and time again, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been rumored for the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, FL. The home of the Buccaneers plays host to this B1G vs. SEC bowl game. Two years ago, Wisconsin played LSU. Last year, Michigan played Alabama. This year, it seems to be two entirely new teams once again.
Iowa is no stranger to playing bowl games in Florida, but this would be their first time in Tampa in awhile. Seeing as this is only year four of the ReliaQuest Bowl (previously Outback Bowl), it would mark Iowa's first appearance in the game since 2019. They've appeared in it quite a few times recently, including 2017 and 2014.
Lofty Destination - Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
At this point it doesn't seem likely, but there's always a chance of seeing Iowa in the critically acclaimed Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Once again, this is a Bowl Game that takes place in Florida, this one in Orlando at Camping World Stadium. It's one of many Bowl Games the venue hosts, including the iconic Pop Tarts Bowl.
Currently, a team like Michigan is projected to represent the B1G in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The Wolverines have their work cut out for them against Ohio State, but this would be the next step up for Iowa, should they somehow manage to find their way in.
Downgrade - SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Sadly for Iowa, this is one of the Bowl Games ESPN has projected them to be in for the past few weeks. ESPN couldn't quite make up their mind as their predictions continued to fluctuate, but had Iowa lost to Nebraska they would likely be in this game. Instead, they should see themselves in Florida as the Cornhuskers, or a lower-tiered opponent in the B1G will be sent to Allegiant Stadium.
