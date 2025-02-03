Iowa Hawkeyes Land Key Defensive Commitment
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been very busy this offseason. It has been very clear that head coach Kirk Ferentz and company are doing everything in their power to get the program back to being a contender in the Big Ten.
Not only has Ferentz been hitting the recruiting trails hard, Iowa has been very active in the transfer portal as well.
On the recruiting side of things, the Hawkeyes were able to land another big commitment to their 2025 class. It was a late move, but Iowa ended up winning the recruiting battle for three-star cornerback Jacob Wallace.
Wallace took to X on Sunday to announce that he had made the choice to commit to the Hawkeyes.
Hailing from DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland, Wallace is a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports. He does not rank high in his position group or in the nation, but he has a lot of room to develop and improve.
Outside of Iowa, Wallace had received offers from West Virginia, South Florida, Central Michigan, and Charlotte, along with other schools.
During his senior year, Wallace ended up recording 41 tackles, seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and three defensive touchdowns. He was given All-Metro honors for the greater Washington DC area.
Not only is Wallace an intriguing piece for the Hawkeyes moving forward, he also has an NFL connection. His brother, Josh Wallace, played his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams in 2024.
Hopefully, Wallace can go on a career trajectory like his brother did. There is no denying the big-time potential that Wallace has. If Iowa can help him develop to reach his full potential, he could end up becoming a big-time star.
Only time will tell, but this is a big get for the Hawkeyes. Being able to land Wallace to round out their 2025 class should help the team's defensive secondary improve next year.
