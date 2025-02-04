Iowa Hawkeyes Star Projected to Land with Cleveland Cavaliers
While the Iowa Hawkeyes have had a disappointing 2024-25 college basketball season, standout forward Payton Sandfort has continued increasing his draft stock.
Sandfort has been one of the only bright spots in what has been an incredibly frustraing year.
At this point in the season, Iowa holds a 13-8 record and have shown no signs of life. They are still winning games here and there, but consistency has been non-existent for the program.
Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes' dreams of making a run to March Madness are all but dead.
Throughout the course of the season, Sandfort has played in and started 21 games. He has averaged 16.0 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
In addition to his averages, Sandfort has shot 40.3 percent from the floor and has knocked down 34.2 percent of his three-point attempts.
Looking ahead to the 2025 NBA Draft, Sandfort has given himself a chance to get drafted. He won't be selected until late in the second round at this point, but he's being viewed as a legitimate draft candidate.
NBA Draft on SI has released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they had Sandfort being taken by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the last pick at No. 59.
Truthfully, all Sandfort needs is a chance. Even if he goes undrafted, he just needs a team to believe in him enough to give him a fighting chance. His skill-set and work ethic will give him a shot.
Being able to end up with the Cavaliers would be a big win. So far this season, Cleveland has been the best team in the NBA.
Many different players have found success after being the last pick in the draft or even undrafted. Sandfort will look to carve his own path regardless of what ends up happening.
Hopefully, the Iowa star can finish out the season strong and earn being selected. He is more than deserving of being picked in the 2025 NBA Draft and most projections currently have that happening.
