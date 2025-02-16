Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Receives Deflating NFL Comparison
The Iowa Hawkeyes are more known for producing elite NFL tight ends than anything else, and based on their history, it's hard to argue that point.
Well, Iowa has yet another tight end that is making the jump to the professional level this year, as Luke Lachey will be in the NFL Draft this April.
However, unlike previous Hawkeyes tight ends, there seems to be a whole lot of trepidation about whether or not Lachey can actually succeed in the pros.
Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team recently published a scouting report on Lachey, and his NFL comparison for Lache was very telling: Chicago Bears tight end Tommy Sweeney.
"Lachey projects into a wide zone system as a developmental tight end," Crabbs wrote. "He’ll need to find his teeth as a run blocker and a pass protector throughout his rookie contract window to justify getting opportunities. His passing game profile should be expected to be predominantly a check-down target underneath to bust up zone coverage."
Sweeney was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has amassed a grand total of 18 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown throughout his career. He currently plays for the Bears and has not seen live game action since 2022.
Obviously, that isn't exactly a flattering comparison for Lachey, who is coming off of a 2024 campaign at Iowa in which he caught 28 passes for 231 yards.
Over the course of his tenure at Iowa City, Lachey accumulated 74 receptions for 893 yards and four scores.
