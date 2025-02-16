Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Receives Deflating NFL Comparison

This Iowa Hawkeyes standout has received a very unflattering comparison heading into the NFL Draft.

Matthew Schmidt

Iowa tight end Luke Lachey runs the ball after making a reception in the third quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowavsneb 20221125 Bh
Iowa tight end Luke Lachey runs the ball after making a reception in the third quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowavsneb 20221125 Bh / Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes are more known for producing elite NFL tight ends than anything else, and based on their history, it's hard to argue that point.

Well, Iowa has yet another tight end that is making the jump to the professional level this year, as Luke Lachey will be in the NFL Draft this April.

However, unlike previous Hawkeyes tight ends, there seems to be a whole lot of trepidation about whether or not Lachey can actually succeed in the pros.

Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team recently published a scouting report on Lachey, and his NFL comparison for Lache was very telling: Chicago Bears tight end Tommy Sweeney.

"Lachey projects into a wide zone system as a developmental tight end," Crabbs wrote. "He’ll need to find his teeth as a run blocker and a pass protector throughout his rookie contract window to justify getting opportunities. His passing game profile should be expected to be predominantly a check-down target underneath to bust up zone coverage."

Sweeney was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has amassed a grand total of 18 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown throughout his career. He currently plays for the Bears and has not seen live game action since 2022.

Obviously, that isn't exactly a flattering comparison for Lachey, who is coming off of a 2024 campaign at Iowa in which he caught 28 passes for 231 yards.

Over the course of his tenure at Iowa City, Lachey accumulated 74 receptions for 893 yards and four scores.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

READ MORE: Iowa Superstar Continues to Earn Tantalizing NFL Comparison

READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Major QB Target Locks in Key Visit

READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes QB Earns Sparkling Take

READ MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Cooper DeJean Lands Enormous Take

READ MORE: Analyst Drops Stunning Claim on Former Iowa Standout

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Football