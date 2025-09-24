Top Iowa Running Back Ruled Out vs. Indiana
Despite being listed on the depth chart, the Iowa Hawkeyes have officially ruled running back Jaziun Patterson out of Week 5. While Iowa's running back room is among the deepest in the nation, losing Patterson makes their quest to knock off the No. 11 team that much more difficult.
Patterson, who left the game early against Rutgers, has been dealing with an ankle injury. Thankfully, the team was able to rely on Kamari Moulton, who hadn't played in a game since Week 1. When Moulton reappeared as RB1 on the depth chart heading into Week 5, many questioned why Patterson was listed as RB3. Now, those questions have been answered.
HC Kirk Ferentz already had his work cut out for him against the No. 11 team in the nation, one that just defeated the No. 9 team, 63-10. Indiana proved that they're legit and aren't looking to play around as they try to make their second straight appearance in the college football playoff. Iowa, who has the longest CFP drought of any team, knows a win against the Hoosiers could guide them in the right direction.
September 27 marks one of four AP Top 25 opponents the Hawkeyes will have to face in the next month and a half. While they have a bye next week, they'll certainly need it if the Hoosiers come to Kinnick Stadium and embarass them like they did with the Fighting Illini last week.
Had Moulton not played last week, Iowa would be in a much worse situation. The 5'9'' 205-pound back had 14 carries for 68 yards with a touchdown in the team's 38-28 win over Rutgers. It's a win that moved secured Iowa their first conference win and moved them one step closer to another appearance in a bowl game.
When it comes to the Indiana matchup, Patterson will be missed. The Hawkeyes ability to swap out their running backs at any given moment keeps defenses on their toes unlike no other. Moulton has just 17 carries since August 30, but there's no indication he'll be on a snap count in Week 5.
Surprisingly, it's quarterback Mark Gronowski who leads the team in carries. His total sits at 46 through the first four weeks, 12 more than Patterson, who leads all running backs with 34. Patterson sits a top the charts with his 198 rushing yards, though he has yet to cross the goal line this season. Gronowski's six rushing touchdowns are tied for third in the entire conference. In terms of rushing, the only other Hawkeye above him is Xavier Williams with his 26 carries for 186 yards and a touchdown. Williams was a key name missing from the September 22 depth chart.
