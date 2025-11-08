Ben McCollum Shares Confident Take on Iowa Beating Oregon
Ben McCollum is just two games into his Iowa Hawkeyes basketball coaching career, but he's already showing full support for the entire Hawkeyes athletic program. The first-year coach made a bold prediction about Iowa football's chances against No. 6 Oregon, showing good confidence in his fellow Hawkeyes before Saturday's important matchup.
McCollum was straightforward when asked about his priorities before Iowa basketball faces Xavier next week. The new coach revealed his game-day plans and delivered a surprising vote of confidence for the football team.
"Beat Oregon?, first off. We won't beat 'em. But Iowa will, hopefully. And then after that, we're going to prepare for Xavier. We've got to work on our angles defensively," McCollum stated.
His comments showcase the unity within Iowa's athletic department while highlighting areas where his basketball team needs improvement.
The football matchup McCollum referenced carries massive implications for both programs. No. 6 Oregon (7-1) travels to Kinnick Stadium to face No. 20 Iowa (6-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. The Ducks enter as 6.5-point favorites with their ninth-ranked rushing attack facing Iowa's 36th-ranked rush defense.
Can Iowa's Defense Stop Oregon's Playoff Push?
Despite Oregon's advantage on paper, Iowa's defense remains elite. The Hawkeyes rank fourth nationally in points allowed, giving up just 13.1 points per game. Oregon's defense is nearly identical, allowing 13.5 points per contest and ranking fifth nationally. The over/under sits at just 42.5 points, suggesting a defensive slugfest.
Iowa's 6-2 record includes a strong 4-1 Big Ten mark, keeping the Hawkeyes in College Football Playoff discussions. A victory over a top-10 Oregon team would significantly boost their resume. Kinnick Stadium has become a graveyard for highly-ranked opponents in recent years, making McCollum's prediction less far-fetched than it initially sounds.
Ben McCollum's PerfectStart Has Iowa Rolling
McCollum's basketball squad has matched his optimism with impressive early results. Iowa improved to 2-0 after defeating Western Illinois 77-58 on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Bennett Stirtz led the way with 24 points and seven assists, cementing his role as the team's go-to scorer.
Transfer forward Alvaro Folgueiras contributed 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the win over Western Illinois. The former Robert Morris standout has quickly adapted to McCollum's system after joining the program this season. Iowa's balanced attack and improved defensive intensity under McCollum have been evident through two games.
The Hawkeyes opened McCollum's era with a historic 101-69 demolition of Robert Morris in his debut. Iowa became the first team under a new coach to score over 100 points in an opener.
Next up for Iowa basketball is Xavier on Friday, November 14 at 8:00 PM on FS1. The Musketeers enter 2-0 after victories over Marist and Le Moyne.
McCollum's emphasis on defensive angles reflects his preparation for Xavier's offensive schemes. The matchup at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will test Iowa's early-season progress against a quality opponent.
