Iowa Football Bye Week Big Ten Rooting Guide: Who Hawkeyes Fans Should Cheer For

The Iowa Hawkeyes get to enjoy a full slate of college football this weekend from the comfort of their facility and couches, all while owning a nice 5-1 record. Iowa gets the Minnesota Golden Gophers out of the bye, but there is some intrigue for the Hawkeyes this weekend.

As Iowa takes aim at a run down the back half of the season, there are games this weekend that can impact Iowa. Here's who to root for in each Big Ten showdown.

Big Ten Football Schedule

The Big Ten continues to get some of the spotlight in the college football world this week, largely with Indiana going to Columbus to take on Ohio State. While that is a massive game, don't forget about Northwestern and UCLA getting into action.

Ohio State at Indiana

Ohio State football helmet sits on the field after the game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Spread: Ohio State -3.5

Who to root for: Ohio State

This one is a toss-up, but if Iowa wants to make a run to the Big Ten Championship game, I think the better odds are on Indiana picking up two losses.



Ohio State's schedule is tougher than Indiana's, but I believe the Buckeyes are a better team, more capable of winning out, as opposed to the Hoosiers, which, while still very good, haven't looked like the 2025 team yet.

Northwestern at Michigan State

Time: 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel: Peacock (streaming)

Spread: Northwestern -7.5

Who to root for: Michigan State

Northwestern has come out of nowhere, is ranked, and suddenly looks like it could be a real threat for the Hawkeyes in November.



The Wildcats appear to be for real, but a trip to East Lansing, which is somehow always gray and dreary, to take on former head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who will want this one badly, is no walk in the park.

Rutgers at Maryland

Time: 11:30 a.m.

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Spread: Maryland -4.5

Who to root for: Rutgers

In all reality, this game is not going to have any impact on the Big Ten, Iowa's CFP chances, as they don't play either team, or anyone's resume throughout the entire conference. This is solely due to my personal fandom of Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano.

Penn State at Michigan

Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines helmets sit on the field before a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Spread: Michigan -6.5

Who to root for: Michigan

This game is all about making Iowa's resume look stronger. With minimal room for error, where two losses could knock Iowa from the CFP, the Hawkeyes need every Michigan win they can get to make that win look even better.

Wisconsin at UCLA

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC

Spread: UCLA -2.5

Who to root for: Wisconsin

This feels a little bit contradictory, but it's a rare occasion to root for a rival. Iowa will get its shot at Wisconsin soon in Kinnick Stadium on Halloween. Can the Badgers deliver a big blow to UCLA's College Football Playoff hopes, which have suddenly become a topic of conversation?

Nebraska at Oregon

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Time: 10 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX

Spread: Oregon -7.5

Who to root for: Oregon

A chance to see Nebraska not only lose, but pick up its second loss of the season after blowing a fourth-quarter lead to Indiana last week? Sign me up for the Ducks here eight days a week.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.