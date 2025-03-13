Inside The Hawkeyes

Cowboys' Recent Loss Makes Fit for Iowa Star Even More Obvious

The Dallas Cowboys have always been a fit for this Iowa Hawkeyes star, but a recent development has now made it even more obvious heading into the NFL Draft.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) stiff arms Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Iowa won 24-3.
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) stiff arms Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki (97) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Iowa won 24-3.
Iowa Hawkeyes star Kaleb Johnson is widely viewed as one of the top three running backs in this year's NFL Draft class, even after a poor showing at the Scouting Combine.

Johnson is projected by most to be a Day 2 pick, and the Dallas Cowboys have long been viewed as a potential landing spot for him.

Well, after the Cowboys' most recent development in NFL free agency, the record-setting Iowa rusher makes even more sense for Dallas.

The Cowboys just watched as halfback Rico Dowdle signed elsewhere, a massive loss considering Dowdle registered over 1,000 yards on the ground in 2024. Dallas did sign Javonte Williams, but it's hard to imagine the Cowboys are relying on him to be an every-down back.

Enter Johnson, who just racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final season with the Hawkeyes, leading the Big Ten in both categories and setting Iowa's single-season record in the latter.

Dallas owns the 44th pick in the second round of the draft and comes in at No. 76 in the third round, and based on Johnson's recent projections, he may be available for the Cowboys in Round 3. Heck, Dallas may even be able to trade down in the second round to land him.

The Cowboys ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing offense this past year, so they could definitely use an explosive running back like Johnson in their employ.

That being said, there are numerous other clubs that will surely be eyeing Johnson over the next month, so Dallas may have to act fast if it wants to secure him in late April.

