Iowa Hawkeyes Must Land Talented 2026 In-State Prospect
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been on a complete tear in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Head coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff have been on a roll in this upcoming recruiting class. The Hawkeyes currently hold the No. 17 class in 247Sports' Composite Ratings, which includes seven commits and three four-star commits. However, in order to maintain the success through the recruitment trail, Ferentz must land in-state linebacker Julian Manson.
As a four-star athlete out of Iowa City, IA, Manson has experience playing everywhere on the field. During his time at West Senior High School, the No. 2 prospect in the state of Iowa has been featured on both the offensive side of the ball as a receiver, and on defense as a linebacker/defensive end. But ultimately, Manson is projected to be a linebacker at the collegiate level due to his 6-foot-4, 215 lbs frame.
On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire recently gave high praise to the young talent, claiming that Manson has the ability to be one of the top off-ball linebackers in his class.
"Julian Manson has the frame, movement skills and technical ability to become one of the top off-ball linebackers in the 2026 cycle," said Bellaire in a recent X post. "His range and ability to trigger to the football make him a stud covering every blade of grass between the white lines."
While Manson is slowly gaining recognition, he has received multiple Power 4 offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota and Arizona.
If Ferentz is able to land the outstanding prospect, he would become the third in-state recruit to announce his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Manson would join four-star offensive tackle Carson Nielsen and three-star offensive lineman Colin Whitters, who are both top eight prospects in the state of Iowa, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
