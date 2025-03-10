Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes Must Land Talented 2026 In-State Prospect

The Iowa Hawkeyes must continue their efforts for this homegrown four-star prospect in the 2026 class.

Dylan Feltovich

Iowa City West’s Julian Manson runs with the ball against Iowa City Liberty Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in North Liberty, Iowa.
Iowa City West’s Julian Manson runs with the ball against Iowa City Liberty Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in North Liberty, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been on a complete tear in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff have been on a roll in this upcoming recruiting class. The Hawkeyes currently hold the No. 17 class in 247Sports' Composite Ratings, which includes seven commits and three four-star commits. However, in order to maintain the success through the recruitment trail, Ferentz must land in-state linebacker Julian Manson.

As a four-star athlete out of Iowa City, IA, Manson has experience playing everywhere on the field. During his time at West Senior High School, the No. 2 prospect in the state of Iowa has been featured on both the offensive side of the ball as a receiver, and on defense as a linebacker/defensive end. But ultimately, Manson is projected to be a linebacker at the collegiate level due to his 6-foot-4, 215 lbs frame.

On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire recently gave high praise to the young talent, claiming that Manson has the ability to be one of the top off-ball linebackers in his class.

"Julian Manson has the frame, movement skills and technical ability to become one of the top off-ball linebackers in the 2026 cycle," said Bellaire in a recent X post. "His range and ability to trigger to the football make him a stud covering every blade of grass between the white lines."

While Manson is slowly gaining recognition, he has received multiple Power 4 offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota and Arizona.

If Ferentz is able to land the outstanding prospect, he would become the third in-state recruit to announce his commitment to the Hawkeyes. Manson would join four-star offensive tackle Carson Nielsen and three-star offensive lineman Colin Whitters, who are both top eight prospects in the state of Iowa, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

