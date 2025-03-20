Former Iowa Star Shockingly Remains Unsigned in NFL Free Agency
Numerous former Iowa Hawkeyes stars have landed new contracts in NFL free agency this offseason, with some of them—like offensive tackle Alaric Jackson—breaking the bank.
However, there is one ex-Iowa standout who surprisingly remains unsigned multiple weeks into the free-agent period: Brandon Scherff.
Scherff arrived at Iowa City in 2010, but redshirted his freshman season. He then proceeded to reside with the Hawkeyes through 2014, quickly establishing himself as one of the best offensive linemen in the country. As a matter of fact, in Scherff's final season at Iowa, he was named an All-American for his efforts.
This led to Scherff being selected by the Washington Commanders with the fifth overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, and it proved to be a terrific selection by the Commanders as he ended up making five Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a First-Team All-Pro selection throughout his seven-year run in the nation's capital.
Following his stint with Washington, Scherff signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, and while he hasn't been quite as dominant as he was with the Commanders, he has still been effective and has not missed a game the last three seasons.
But the 33-year-old is still available on the open market, which is strange given how much of a premium tends to be placed on even adequate offensive linemen in the modern NFL.
Scherff will surely land somewhere. He is too good of a player not to get signed, but the fact that he is still without a home so deep into free agency is definitely surprising.
