Fans React To Iowa's Shocking CFP Ranking
Somehow, the 6-3 (4-2) Iowa Hawkeyes are still ranked. It seemed like a fever dream after their 18-16 loss to No. 9 Oregon at home, but the College Football Playoff committee showed their respect.
Iowa finds itself ranked No. 21, having fallen just one spot after their loss to the Ducks. Iowa fans never expected to still be ranked, but fans across college football are questioning the committee's decision.
Fans Left Shocked At Iowa's No. 21 Ranking
To no surprise, the committee's decision to rank Iowa left fans stunned. One questioned, "Iowa still ranked? Lmao." For quite some time, fans thought there was an SEC bias. Now, the CFP is giving fans reason to question their thoughts on the B1G.
This fan believed in Iowa, but didn't think they'd stay as high as they did, "I thought Iowa would stay in the Top 25. But I didn't think they'd only drop 1 spot!"
"Yeah I’m honestly shocked. The quality of wins they have don’t really scream “rank me” imo. I honestly think USC is gunna smoke them this weekend though," one fan commented.
The upcoming USC vs. Iowa game will be extremely interesting as once again it is a ranked vs. ranked matchup. Somehow though, CBS opted to air Michigan State vs. Penn State while this game is stuck on the Big Ten Network.
This fan tried to argue their case for another team, "BYU has a win over a ranked team. Iowa doesn't have one that's even close."
Another argued the opposite, "Tennessee doesn't deserve it. Iowa does. 2 losses by single digits combined to 2 playoff teams."
"Iowa lost at home," one fan said in a simple response. They had everything going for them against Oregon, but still found a way to let the game slip away in the end. One can only imagine where they'd be had they taken care of business at Kinnick.
"Tennessee and Iowa shouldn't be here," another commented as this fan wrote, "BYU got manhandled by Texas Tech. Iowa only lost on an Oregon miracle."
One could easily argue it wasn't a "miracle", however just a matter of Iowa's defense failing to step up when their team needed them the most. Regardless, Iowa is still ranked.
"Iowa drops one spot after losing to #9. BYU drops 5 spots after losing to #8. Makes sense," another fan argued. There was another fan frustrated with their ranking, "Iowa?? I guess when they lose next week to USC, they'll only drop to 22. Gotta have as many Big 10 teams ranked as possible.
