Former Iowa Hawkeyes RB Earns Massive Outlook With New Big 12 Team
Kaleb Johnson obviously stole the show for the Iowa Hawkeyes last year, putting forth one of the best individual running back campaigns the school had ever seen. As a result, some of Iowa's other halfbacks were largely forgotten. Like Leshon Williams.
Williams actually led the Hawkeyes with 821 rushing yards in 2023, but he was replaced by Johnson the following year and also fell behind Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson on the depth chart. Heck, he only carried the ball 11 times in 2024.
The fifth-year senior decided to transfer after last season, ending up with the Kansas Jayhawks. Now, Williams will be tasked with the responsibility of replacing Devin Neal, the former Kansas star who was just selected by the New Orleans Saints in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.
Manny Navarro of The Athletic has put together a list of each power-four conference team's best transfer portal addition this offseason, and he pegged Williams as the top player the Jayhawks nabbed.
"The Jayhawks have a big hole in the backfield after losing sixth-round NFL Draft pick Devin Neal, the school’s all-time rushing leader," Navarro wrote. "Williams played only 45 snaps at Iowa last season behind third-round pick Kaleb Johnson, but he led the Hawkeyes with 821 yards rushing in 2023."
Is it possible that Williams could make Iowa regret neglecting him? Perhaps, although he owns a pedestrian lifetime average of 4.2 yards per carry since entering the collegiate ranks in 2021.
Maybe more touches will bring out the best in Williams at Kansas.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' New QB Lands Major Recognition Yet Again
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Underrated Star Lands Jarring NFL Draft Outlook
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Top Breakout Candidate is Blatantly Obvious
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Exposes 'Drama' With San Francisco 49ers
MORE: Former Iowa Star Named NFL Trade Candidate After Breakout Season