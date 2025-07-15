Former Iowa Hawkeyes OL Named NFL's Top Offensive Tackle
The Iowa Hawkeyes have produced elite talent at the NFL level at many positions.
When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted Hawkeyes offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, another star was added to the league.
ESPN recently polled executives, coaches, and scouts around the league to determine the Top 10 players at each position heading into the season.
The top offensive tackles were released on Sunday and Wirfs came in at No. 1.
"He doesn't have the flashy plays that Sewell has, but everything is so easy to him," an NFC executive said. "He can handle whatever you want out there and won't look particularly stressed doing it. Rare combination of size and athleticism."
Wirfs burst into the league protecting Tom Brady from the right side. He has since moved to the left side and made history after being named First Team All-Pro in 2024. Wirfs became the first player in NFL history to earn this honor at both positions.
Wirfs, who is the league's highest-paid tackle, edged out Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell for the top spot. An AFC scout admitted to giving a "slight edge" to Wirfs because he plays on the left side.
The Bucs have featured one of the top offensive lines in football for years now. That will not change in 2025-26 as Baker Mayfield knows he will remain upright while delivering the ball to an elite duo at wide receiver. Wirfs has plenty to do with this level of success up front.