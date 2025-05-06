Former Iowa Hawkeyes RB Officially Announces Transfer Destination
This past season, the Iowa Hawkeyes boasted one of the most explosive rushing attacks in the country thanks to Kaleb Johnson, who established himself as one of college football's best running backs.
However, Johnson departed for the NFL Draft after the 2024 campaign and is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, putting Iowa's backfield in question heading into next year.
That being said, the Hawkeyes appear to have two very capable halfbacks in Kamari Moulton and Jaziun Patterson, both of whom displayed flashes in reserve roles last season (Moulton also started the Music City Bowl with Johnson opting out). Not only that, but Terrell Washington Jr. also figures to have a chance to earn some carries in 2025.
As a result, Max White—who toted the ball six times for 35 yards last year—was the odd man out, and he decided to enter the transfer portal after the season concluded.
Well, now, White has officially decided where he will be playing his football next fall, announcing on social media that he has taken his talents to the University of Wyoming.
The Cedar Rapids, Ia. native initially joined Iowa as a walk-on in 2021 but did not actually receive any playing time until 2023, when he logged three yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts.
Wyoming employed a by-committee running back approach last season, with not a single one of the Cowboys' halfbacks broaching 500 yards. Perhaps White will be able to add a new wrinkle to Wyoming's ground game in 2025.
