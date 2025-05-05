Former Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Already Drawing Surprising NFL Buzz
Luke Lachey was actually a bit of a disappointment for the Iowa Hawkeyes, as the pass-catcher did not live up to the program's "Tight End U" billing. But perhaps Lachey will actually rein in his talents on the NFL level, much like George Kittle before him.
Lachey was selected by the Houston Texans in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, and there are some who believe that the 23-year-old could steal a roster spot heading into 2025.
Take Leigh Oleszczak of Toro Times, for example, who feels that Lachey could have a shot of unseating Irv Smith Jr.
"Lachey's 2024 receiving numbers might not make eyes pop (28 receptions for 231 yards in 12 games) but his presence on the roster should frighten another tight end on the Texans' roster," Oleszczak wrote. "That tight end is Irv Smith Jr., who never blossomed into the kind of player people thought he would."
Then, there is Cem Yolbulan of House of Houston, who notes that Lachey's presence has placed Cade Stover in danger.
"Lachey will be a 24-year-old rookie and doesn't have the production or the stats to point to as an elite prospect," Yolbulan wrote. "Yet, tight ends are notably difficult to project, as their NFL success seems to be more reliant on their physical and athletic tools rather than their collegiate production. And Lachey has the right frame, footwork, and athletic ability to make a case for himself."
Lachey arrived at Iowa in 2020 and really only had one notable season for the Hawkeyes, which came in 2022 when he caught 28 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns. Otherwise, he wasn't very productive, but then again, it's not like Iowa had a great quarterback situation for him, either.
Perhaps he will be able to blossom in Houston in 2025 and beyond.
