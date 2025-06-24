Former Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Commit Lands With Indiana Hoosier
After the brutal news of three-star quarterback Cash Herrera de-committing from the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, head coach Kirk Ferentz's former commit has now found a new home.
According to a social media post on Monday, Herrera announced his commitment to fellow Big Ten Conference member, the Indiana Hoosiers.
Herrera, as at top-100 recruit out of the state of California, was originally Ferentz's lone quarterback in the 2026 class. And after announcing his commitment to the Hawkeyes back in October of last year, Herrera eventually de-committed from Iowa earlier this month. While the move seemed sudden to most fans, the three-star quarterback took an official visit to Indiana on Jun. 20, which was quickly followed by a commitment on Monday.
With Herrera now off the board, the Hawkeyes are without a quarterback in their 2026 recruiting class. Ferentz was originally in the running for four-star Peyton Falzone at the beginning of the year, but their hopes came to a halt when he committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions in April.
Luckily for Iowa, the program was able to sign three-star recruit Jimmy Sullivan in the 2025 cycle, while also offering three different quarterbacks in the 2027 class.
