Iowa Lands SMU Transfer WR

Two weren't enough, so the Iowa Hawkeyes went out and got a third wide receiver in the transfer portal.

Knowing time was ticking, it was only a matter of time before SMU WR Lance Beeghley was going to find a new home.

Beeghley, who didn't play a single game for the Mustangs in his first two years, is now prepared for his next challenge. This is an interesting name to see in the portal, but with a new team comes new opportunities.

Iowa already brought in Furman WR Evan James and Texas-Rio Grande Valley WR Tony Diaz. Now, they have a third wideout joining them ahead of the 2026 season.

Lance Beeghley Joins The Hawkeyes

SMU transfer wide receiver Lance Beeghley has committed to Iowa football. The former 3-star recruit did not appear in game action across two seasons with the Mustangs: https://t.co/HfJZJvGmXC pic.twitter.com/fPPBgfpYNP — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) January 16, 2026

Despite not having a reception in college, Beeghley is a three-star recruit worth monitoring. He'll have three years of eligibility remaining, so this is another instance of head coach Kirk Ferentz using the portal to its full potential.

Beeghley, a Texas native, recorded nearly 2,500 receiving yards in high school. The New Braunfels High School graduate hasn't had those same opportunities at college, though it's only a matter of time before he sees some snaps come his way.

Knowing Beeghley was recruited by Iowa as a preferred walk-on, it shows just how long they've been in touch with the 6'2'', 195-pound wideout. Even if he doesn't play in 2026, this is one of those transfer portal additions that could, and should, pay off in the long run.

Iowa's Offense Continues To Take Shape

The aforementioned portal additions of James and Diaz will allow projected starting quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski a lot of options for a run-first offense. None of these names are going to blow anyone out of the water, but bringing in an FCS All-American will certainly turn some heads.

Even if Beeghley makes waves on special teams, it would still be a great use of the transfer portal. Without the critically-acclaimed Kaden Wetjen, someone has to fill that void. While Beeghley doesn't seem like the ideal candidate to do so, the Hawkeyes clearly see something in him and there's no way he goes another two years without a catch.

Hecklinski's offense will take center stage in due time, otherwise it'll be Hank Brown, who saw action against Indiana. Either way, Iowa seems to be in good hands with two players who saw the field in 2025. That can't be said about much of their receiving core, so that will be one of many learning curves heading into next season.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!