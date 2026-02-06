Iowa's Trevor Lauck Graded Among Top 10 OTs

Time and time again, the Iowa Hawkeyes are able to replenish their offensive line with ease.

Somehow, they've done it again. Even though Rimington Trophy winner Logan Jones, Beau Stephens, and Gennings Dunker are all on their way out, they found a gem in Trevor Lauck.

Pro Football Focus released their Top 10 offensive tackle list, and Lauck was the sixth highest graded OT.

His 84.4 grade put him in the mix as a top tackle in the country, and rightfully so. While he's still a ways off from Missouri's Keagen Trost (92.0), Lauck was only 3.4 points shy of second place OT J.C. Davis.

Trevor Lauck's 84.4 PFF Grade

Highest Graded Offensive Tackles from the 2025 Season💪 pic.twitter.com/5psFJbXTXG — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 4, 2026

When it comes to a position like the offensive line, PFF's grades are as good as it gets. There's no real way to give offensive lineman statistics other than the simple ones like how many sacks they gave up or penalties they committed. At the end of the day, Lauck being sixth on this list as a sophomore is extremely impressive.

One of the stories this offseason has been how Iowa is going to win in the trenches without their Joe Moore Award winning trio. Keep in mind, Lauck was a huge part of that. He started all 13 games at left tackle this season, which was a huge jump from him appearing in just three games the year before.

Iowa now knows that if they need someone to rely on, Lauck is that guy. They're teasing a move from Kade Pieper to center, a guy Jones hyped up big time on his way out. Looking at just those two players in particular, Iowa remains in good shape.

Iowa's Offensive Line is Everything

Apr 26, 2025; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck (59) blocks during a spring NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress/For the Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knowing they'll have a brand new starter running things next season, the last thing Iowa's O-Line wants to do is make him feel uncomfortable. Fifth-year senior QB Mark Gronowski was nearly untouchable in the pocket last season, and it's one of the main reasons Iowa's running game remains to important.

Even though this team had a few running backs transfer, it's not like that was due to a lack of production from a poor offensive line. Together, Lauck and Pieper are going to look to put forward another award winning season.

It's not like Iowa's schedule is getting any easier, so their offensive line is more important than ever. After sending a few more players to the league, Lauck could very well be the next, but this next year or two will decide just how good he truly is.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!