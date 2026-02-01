Two Iowa Seniors Crack College Football 26 Top 10 Offensive Rankings

Not one, but two of the Iowa Hawkeyes offensive seniors cracked a Top 10 list.

While some won’t take this list too seriously as it’s only rankings for a video game, EA Sports takes these things very seriously.

Since bringing back the collegiate version of their yearly video game, College Football 26 expanded on the highly anticipated 2025 version.

Now, EA Sports honored both Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker, two players who have been getting plenty of attention with the NFL draft right around the corner.

No. 2 Logan Jones (94 Overall)

⭐️ Let the Seniors shine!



These are the highest-rated seniors playing offense in #CFB26!



Who will be here next season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/zCrcAtQuic — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) January 30, 2026

While Jones is technically listed as the second highest ranked offensive senior, he’s the same rating (94 overall) as Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt. For whatever reason, Jones still comes in at No. 2 on this list.

The 2025 Rimington Trophy winner has taken a bit of a backseat since the season came to an end but that doesn’t mean teams are thinking any less of him. With 100 being the highest overall in the video game, Jones is about as close to perfect as it gets.

Along with Dunker, Jones was one of the main reasons Iowa was able to win the Joe Moore award this season. Being recognized as the best offensive line in the nation doesn’t come easy, but Jones continued to hold down the fort, something he had no issue doing his entire career.

No. 3 Gennings Dunker (93 Overall)

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) runs onto the field during senior recognition Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sarratt/Jones may have been a toss up for the top two players, but Dunker had plenty of competition with his 93 overall rating. Dunker clocked in at No. 3 on this list ahead of a pair of Vanderbilt players, Diego Pavia and Eli Stowers. The Hawkeyes kept Pavia in check during the ReliaQuest Bowl, so it’s only right to see a pair of Hawkeyes ahead of him. For what it’s worth, Stowers didn’t play in Tampa.

Other 93 overall rated players include Hoosiers Pat Coogan, Washington’s Jonah Coleman, and Northwestern’s Caleb Tiernan. Knowing there were that many quality seniors in the B1G, it goes to show just how competitive this conference truly is.

Dunker fell under the radar throughout the season but his breakout is here . The Panini Senior Bowl has given him the opportunity to not only show how talented he is, but how much of a leader he is off the field. NFL teams have fallen in love with his character and everything about Dunker as he’s a shoo-in to be drafted in the coming months.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!